No. 2 Texas A&M beats LSU 77-58 to open SEC women's basketball tournament

That happened right before halftime as Wells and Morris jump-started the offense to put away the Tigers.

Leading 24-22 with 1:54 left in the second quarter, Wells and Morris had four points apiece for a 32-26 Aggies edge at the break.

Wells and Morris were at it again in the third period. Wells had five points and Morris seven as the Aggies pushed the margin to 49-38.

The 5-foot-6 Morris was a big reason why and Johnson said her teammate brought energy to the lineup at a critical time. “That’s what she does,” Johnson said. “So we needed every one of her points today. We definitely needed that boost off the bench.”

LSU could not respond and failed to advance past the quarterfinals for the sixth straight season.

“I thought our defense really failed us today,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said.

Khayla Pointer had 26 points to lead the Tigers.

LSU’s defense gave Texas A&M fits for much of the first two quarters. The Aggies had a 1-of-10 stretch shooting and looked out of rhythm.