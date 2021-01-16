 Skip to main content
No. 2 College Station girls basketball team beat Waller in District 19-5A play on Friday
No. 2 College Station girls basketball team beat Waller in District 19-5A play on Friday

Rudder vs. College Station Girls Basketball

College Station High School's Cornecia Thompson drives the lane against Rudder High School during the second half of the varsity basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (The Eagle/Cassie Stricker)

 Cassie Stricker

WALLER — The second-ranked College Station girls basketball team kept its winning ways in District 19-5A play, topping Waller 56-47 on the road Friday. Na’layjah Johnson led the Lady Cougars with a game-high 20 points. Aliyah Collins followed with 12 points and Jaeden McMillin and Tanijah Richardson each finished with nine points.

College Station fell behind 10-5 in the first quarter. The Lady Cougars rebounded to take a 29-23 lead into halftime before outscoring Waller 27-24 in the second half to secure the win.

College Station 56, Waller 47

College Station (15-2, 9-0) — Na’layjah Johnson 20, Aliyah Collins 12, Jaeden McMillin 9, Tanijah Richardson 9, Ruby Valasek 5, Ashanit Idlebird 4, Love Ryberg 2.

Waller (9-10, 4-5) — Aniah Alexis 19, Kailyn Peters 14, Ariana Singleton 8, Ya’shaunti Wilson 4, Nyanath-Regina Rout 2.

College Station 5 24 15 12 — 56

Waller 10 13 11 13 — 47

