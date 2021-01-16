No. 2 College Station girls basketball team beat Waller in District 19-5A play on Friday

WALLER — The second-ranked College Station girls basketball team kept its winning ways in District 19-5A play, topping Waller 56-47 on the road Friday. Na’layjah Johnson led the Lady Cougars with a game-high 20 points. Aliyah Collins followed with 12 points and Jaeden McMillin and Tanijah Richardson each finished with nine points.
College Station fell behind 10-5 in the first quarter. The Lady Cougars rebounded to take a 29-23 lead into halftime before outscoring Waller 27-24 in the second half to secure the win.
College Station 56, Waller 47
College Station (15-2, 9-0) — Na’layjah Johnson 20, Aliyah Collins 12, Jaeden McMillin 9, Tanijah Richardson 9, Ruby Valasek 5, Ashanit Idlebird 4, Love Ryberg 2.
Waller (9-10, 4-5) — Aniah Alexis 19, Kailyn Peters 14, Ariana Singleton 8, Ya’shaunti Wilson 4, Nyanath-Regina Rout 2.
College Station 5 24 15 12 — 56
Waller 10 13 11 13 — 47