No. 17 Texas A&M women's tennis team falls to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point and earned three wins in singles play, but wasn’t able to fully bounce back in its 4-3 loss to Alabama in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

The Aggies (13-5, 5-3) forced a 3-3 tie in singles play, but Alabama pulled ahead for the win by clinching the doubles point earlier in the day. A&M returns to face Missouri at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Alabama 4, Texas A&M 3

Alabama Tennis Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (22) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (92) Loudmilla Bencheikh, BAMA, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Alba Cortina Pou, BAMA, def. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(3); 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Anna Parkhomenko, BAMA, 6-3, 6-4; 4. Anne Marie Hiser, BAMA, def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, 7-5, 6-2; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Sasha Gorchanyuk, BAMA, 6-4, 7-5; 6. Sydney Riley, BAMA, def. Riley McQuaid, A&M, 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

(BAMA wins team point 2-1)