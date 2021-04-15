No. 17 Texas A&M women's tennis team comes back to beat No. 15 Tennessee 4-3

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team broke a tie in doubles play to beat No. 15 Tennessee 4-3 on Wednesday at Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles was played first with A&M rattling off two wins before the Lady Volunteers (14-7, 8-5) answered back with three straight wins. No. 22 Tatiana Makarova got A&M out of the hole with a three-set win and Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding clinched the team victory in doubles with a 6-4 win.