No. 17 Texas A&M women's tennis team comes back to beat No. 15 Tennessee 4-3

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team broke a tie in doubles play to beat No. 15 Tennessee 4-3 on Wednesday at Mitchell Tennis Center.
Singles was played first with A&M rattling off two wins before the Lady Volunteers (14-7, 8-5) answered back with three straight wins. No. 22 Tatiana Makarova got A&M out of the hole with a three-set win and Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding clinched the team victory in doubles with a 6-4 win.
The Aggies (16-5, 8-3) host Ole Miss in their final home match at 10 a.m. Saturday and will travel to Alabama Tennis Stadium to face Georgia at 3 p.m. Sunday in a rescheduled match.
Texas A&M 4, Tennessee 3
Wednesday at Mitchell Tennis Center
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (22) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (96) Rebeka Mertena, TENN, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-1
2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. (68) Eleonora Molinaro, TENN, 6-1, 6-4
3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. (45) Carly Briggs, TENN, 6-3, 6-2
4. Daria Kuczer, TENN, def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, 6-1, 7-6(4)
5. Tenika McGiffin, TENN, def. Renee McBryde, A&M, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
6. Johanna Silva, TENN, def. Riley McQuaid, A&M, 6-3, 7-6(3)
Doubles
(A&M clinches doubles point)
1. (43) Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Tenika McGiffin / Eleonora Molinaro, TENN, 5-3, unfinished
2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Esther Adeshina / Carly Briggs, TENN, 6-4
3. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Daria Kuczer / Kylie Duckworth, TENN, 6-4
Order of Finish: D3,D2*,S3,S2,S4,S6,S5,S1 (*clinches team victory)
ITA rankings: No. 15 Tennessee; No. 17 A&M
Records: A&M (16-5, 8-3); Tennessee (14-7, 8-5)