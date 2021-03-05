No. 17 Snook girls basketball team to face No. 6 Martin's Mills in state semifinals

The 17th-ranked Snook girls basketball team will make its sixth state tournament appearance and first since 2013 at 3 p.m. Saturday against sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill in the Class 2A semifinals at Glen Rose’s Tiger Arena.

Snook is looking to keep its winning streak going against top 10 teams after beating No. 7 Mason and No. 5 San Saba to win the Region IV title.

Snook’s seniors are enjoying their best run after failing to make it past the area round the last three seasons. Along the way, the Lady Jays have enacted a bit of revenge after getting knocked out by Mason in 2020 (40-37) and 2018 (50-41) and San Saba in 2019 (41-34).

“We never got in the flow and the groove of playoffs,” Snook head coach Micah Goebel said. “When realignment came out last year, the bracket changed, which I think has been in our favor. We were able to get a few playoff wins under our belt, and I think we’re really peaking at the right time.”

Snook’s six seniors — Avery Kovar, Kamree Walker, Riley Green, Jaivan Stringfellow, Jaycie Brisco and Kyleigh Hruska — are a big reason for the Lady Jays’ late-season surge.

“They know if they lose it’s over,” Goebel said. “It’s their last chance, so I think that’s been definitely a motivation for them.”