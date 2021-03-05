No. 17 Snook girls basketball team to face No. 6 Martin's Mills in state semifinals

The 17th-ranked Snook girls basketball team will make its sixth state tournament appearance and first since 2013 at 3 p.m. Saturday against sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill in the Class 2A semifinals at Glen Rose’s Tiger Arena.
Snook is looking to keep its winning streak going against top 10 teams after beating No. 7 Mason and No. 5 San Saba to win the Region IV title.
Snook’s seniors are enjoying their best run after failing to make it past the area round the last three seasons. Along the way, the Lady Jays have enacted a bit of revenge after getting knocked out by Mason in 2020 (40-37) and 2018 (50-41) and San Saba in 2019 (41-34).
“We never got in the flow and the groove of playoffs,” Snook head coach Micah Goebel said. “When realignment came out last year, the bracket changed, which I think has been in our favor. We were able to get a few playoff wins under our belt, and I think we’re really peaking at the right time.”
Snook’s six seniors — Avery Kovar, Kamree Walker, Riley Green, Jaivan Stringfellow, Jaycie Brisco and Kyleigh Hruska — are a big reason for the Lady Jays’ late-season surge.
“They know if they lose it’s over,” Goebel said. “It’s their last chance, so I think that’s been definitely a motivation for them.”
Walker lifted the Lady Jays over San Saba with a 3-pointer off an assist from Brisco with 47 seconds left in the regional championship game. Walker leads Snook in 3-point percentage at 30.6%.
“That shows they were just going to keep fighting to the end, and luckily a few things happened to go right our way and we had a big shot and big defensive possessions,” Goebel said.
Brisco averages 14.3 points per game, while Stringfellow averages 11.6 points. The duo also shoots near 75% from the free-throw line.
Martin’s Mill beat Douglass 61-41 for the Region III championship after falling to Muenster 47-45 in last year’s regional title game.
Although Martin’s Mill has more playoff experience, Snook hasn’t lost since early December, something Goebel credits to her team’s stout defense.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on defense,” Goebel said. “We spend a lot of time on it. We like to let a lot of our defense create our offense at times off steals and things like that. We play a team defense, and I always tell each girl that you’re guarding one girl but you’re helping on four others.”
The Lady Jays average 28.2 steals and force 33.4 turnovers per game. On the boards, Stringfellow and Green lead with 7.7 and 7.5 rebounds per game, respectively.
“We really work on spacing and movement and the other team’s habits and a way we feel like we can slow their offensive scheme down and some of their better players,” Goebel said. “I think [we’ve] done a really good job of that.”
Martin’s Mill may present Snook its toughest challenge yet. Junior point guard Jada Celsur scored 26 points against Douglass and had 18 points and 16 rebounds against Union Grove in the regional semifinals. Celsur, Kyle Lookabaugh, Libby Rogers and Kate Lindsey are key scorers for the Lady Mustangs, who made their 16th straight regional finals appearance last week.
Goebel said handling Celsur and limiting Martin’s Mill’s offense will be key.
“Attack them and slow them down as down much as we can,” Goebel said. “They score fast, and they score a lot. The reason they’re so good is they don’t have a lot of weaknesses. A lot of their girls can play and shoot. You have to play well against them and stay in the game.”
The winner will face either Panhandle or Lipan in the 2A state title game on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.