No. 17 Snook girls basketball team has playoff rematch with No. 5 San Saba in regional championship

“We played them tight, we might have even had a lead at halftime, but they had some shooters get hot in the second half and made some free throws at the end,” Goebel said.

She expects the rematch to be just as good, if not better.

“I think it will be what team steps up and performs at this level at this stage,” Goebel said. “I’ve talked to my girls a lot about their mental approach. We haven’t been this far in a while, so we’ve got to make sure [to handle] the excitement and the unknown. I’ve tried to prepare them as much as I can.”

Snook (26-3) played a tough nondistrict schedule to prepare for the playoffs. The Lady Jays losses were to Douglas (46-41), Fairfield (57-43) and Jarrell (47-41). Fairfield (25-2) will play Lexington for the 3A Region III title at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym. Douglas (27-0) will play Martin’s Mill (23-3) for the Class 2A Region III title on Tuesday and Class 4A Jarrell had a winning record.

“It’s awesome that these girls have reached this point,” Goebel said.

One edge Snook has is experience.

“I’ve got six seniors I know who want to end on a high note,” Goebel said.

NOTES – The last time Snook played for a regional championship, it beat Thorndale 40-39 in 2013. That was Goebel’s first season as head coach, replacing Megan Symank who left for College Station after taking the Lady Jays to state in ’12. … Snook’s seniors earned their nickname early. “Whenever people talk about us as “The Six,” it’s weird to think about because I can’t imagine it any other way. We’ve always been The Six,” Green told the Burleson County Tribune.