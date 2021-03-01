No. 17 Snook girls basketball team has playoff rematch with No. 5 San Saba in regional championship

The 17th-ranked Snook girls basketball team will play fifth-ranked San Saba for the Class 2A Region IV championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Buda Johnson Gym. The Lady Jays will be gunning for the program’s sixth trip to the state tournament, led appropriately by “The Six,” which refers to the team’s six seniors.
“At small schools, you usually don’t graduate that many,” head coach Micah Goebel said. “Kids kind of weed themselves out or they start specializing in other sports. What’s special about this group of girls is that they’ve just played a lot of basketball together.”
Avery Kovar, Kamree Walker, Riley Green, Jaivan Stringfellow, Jaycie Brisco and Kyleigh Hruska have played a lot of winning basketball, earning four district championships while going 39-1 in district play.
“Yet, if you were to ask them, they’d talk about just all the times traveling to tournaments while growing up,” Goebel said. “I mean, they feel like a family, they really do.”
Goebel, who has been with the program 13 seasons, the last eight as head coach, said the most seniors they’ve had is three or four. This group started playing basketball in Little Dribblers and stayed with it.
“These girls are like my sisters,” Hruska told the Burleson County Tribune. “It’s great to be able to grow up and play basketball all these years and finally accomplish our dreams.”
The team’s satisfying firsts this season include reaching the regional championship game and doing it by beating Mason 45-28. The Cowgirls had beaten Snook twice in area in 2020 (40-37) and ’18 (50-41).
“It’s nice to get by Mason, but now, we’ve got another pretty big task ahead of us,” Goebel said.
San Saba (29-1), split district games with Mason, winning 31-30 and losing 36-34.
“I know that’s unfortunate for them to have two of the top teams in the region in the same district,” Goebel said.
Snook somewhat knew it would have to go through District 29-2A’s best to reach the state tournament.
“They were on our radar early,” Goebel said. “You try to be in the moment and take each game one at a time, but I think we kind of knew where is was going to lead.”
San Saba is coming off a 55-19 victory over Normangee, which finished third in 26-2A behind Snook and Somerville. Landri Glover led San Saba with 14 points and sophomore Madison Shahan added eight for the Lady Dillos.
“I just think overall, it’s going to be a battle,” Goebel said. “San Saba is a great team. I feel like we have a lot of parallels, we are similar in style of play.”
San Saba beat Snook in the 2019 area playoffs 41-34.
“We played them tight, we might have even had a lead at halftime, but they had some shooters get hot in the second half and made some free throws at the end,” Goebel said.
She expects the rematch to be just as good, if not better.
“I think it will be what team steps up and performs at this level at this stage,” Goebel said. “I’ve talked to my girls a lot about their mental approach. We haven’t been this far in a while, so we’ve got to make sure [to handle] the excitement and the unknown. I’ve tried to prepare them as much as I can.”
Snook (26-3) played a tough nondistrict schedule to prepare for the playoffs. The Lady Jays losses were to Douglas (46-41), Fairfield (57-43) and Jarrell (47-41). Fairfield (25-2) will play Lexington for the 3A Region III title at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym. Douglas (27-0) will play Martin’s Mill (23-3) for the Class 2A Region III title on Tuesday and Class 4A Jarrell had a winning record.
“It’s awesome that these girls have reached this point,” Goebel said.
One edge Snook has is experience.
“I’ve got six seniors I know who want to end on a high note,” Goebel said.
•
NOTES – The last time Snook played for a regional championship, it beat Thorndale 40-39 in 2013. That was Goebel’s first season as head coach, replacing Megan Symank who left for College Station after taking the Lady Jays to state in ’12. … Snook’s seniors earned their nickname early. “Whenever people talk about us as “The Six,” it’s weird to think about because I can’t imagine it any other way. We’ve always been The Six,” Green told the Burleson County Tribune.