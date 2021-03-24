No. 17 Blinn men's golf team wins Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational

BOSSIER CITY, La. — The 17th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team won the Centenary/Hal Sutton Invitational at The Golf Club at Stonebridge on Tuesday, winning the Region XIV Conference championship in the process.

Blinn won with rounds of 285-298 for a 583 total.

Blinn’s Riley Simmons took second (70-72) followed by Cameron Gray (third, 73-71), Travis Edwards (fifth, 69-77), John Baker (11th, 73-78) and Kannin Mikulik (t-28th, 79-80).

Blinn will compete at Houston-Victoria’s Claude Jacobs Invitational on Sunday and Monday.