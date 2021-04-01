No. 17 Aggie women's tennis team wins another in SEC

AUBURN, Ala. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then held off No. 20 Auburn in singles for a 4-1 victory in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

With doubles tied 1-1, A&M’s 43rd-ranked Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith beat Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach 6-4 at No. 1 doubles for a 1-0 team lead.

A&M (13-4, 5-2) took a 2-0 lead on No. 22 Tatiana Makarova’s 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 62 Selin Ovunc at No. 1 singles. Auburn (12-4, 7-3) got on the scoreboard with Carolyn Ansari’s 6-4, 6-2 win over Katya Townsend at No. 3 singles, but A&M second-liner Jayci Goldsmith and fifth-liner Renee McBryde closed out the match with three-set victories.

A&M will face Alabama at noon Saturday at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Texas A&M 4, Auburn 1

Thursday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn, Ala.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)