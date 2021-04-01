No. 17 Aggie women's tennis team wins another in SEC

AUBURN, Ala. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then held off No. 20 Auburn in singles for a 4-1 victory in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.
With doubles tied 1-1, A&M’s 43rd-ranked Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith beat Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach 6-4 at No. 1 doubles for a 1-0 team lead.
A&M (13-4, 5-2) took a 2-0 lead on No. 22 Tatiana Makarova’s 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 62 Selin Ovunc at No. 1 singles. Auburn (12-4, 7-3) got on the scoreboard with Carolyn Ansari’s 6-4, 6-2 win over Katya Townsend at No. 3 singles, but A&M second-liner Jayci Goldsmith and fifth-liner Renee McBryde closed out the match with three-set victories.
A&M will face Alabama at noon Saturday at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas A&M 4, Auburn 1
Thursday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn, Ala.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (22) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (62) Selin Ovunc 6-2, 6-2; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. (100) Yu Chen 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Carolyn Ansari, AU, def. Katya Townsend 6-4, 6-2; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, vs. Georgie Axon 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 DNF; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Adeline Flach 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; 6. Anastasia Astakhova, AU, vs. Riley McQuaid 2-6, 7-5, 4-3 DNF
Doubles
(A&M wins team point 2-1)
1. (43) Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Georgie Axon/Adeline Flach 6-4; 2. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Carolyn Ansari/Selin Ovunc 6-3; 3. Yu Chen/Anastasia Astakhova, AU, def. Katya Townsend/Riley McQuaid 6-3
Order of finish: D3, D2, D1, S1, S3, S2, S5* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (13-4, 5-2); Auburn (12-4, 7-3)
ITA rankings: No. 17 A&M; No. 20 Auburn