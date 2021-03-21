No. 15-seed Troy gives No. 2-seed Texas A&M women's basketball an early challenge in NCAA tournament

NOTES — The winner advances in Mercado Region to play the Iowa State-Michigan State winner with that second-round game Wednesday at one of San Antonio’s venues. … Troy has won the Sun Belt four of the last six years under Rigby, who is in her ninth season. … Troy was blown out in its NCAA tournament appearances under Rigby — a 73-31 loss to Oregon State in 2016 and a 110-69 loss to Mississippi State in 2017. She said the program learned that in the NCAA tournament you can no longer block out while rebounding, you have to shove out and you don’t bump the cutter coming across the lane, you have to use your whole body and hit the opponent. … Both teams are loaded with seniors. Both start four with A&M having a pair come off the bench and Troy has three. “It’s definitely different knowing this is our last time for some of us participating in the tournament or having this opportunity to play together,” A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson said. “I think our biggest focus is just make sure we don’t go home early now, take care of each opponent one game at a time.” … This is A&M’s fifth time to be a No. 2 seed. The Aggies are 4-0 in first-round games with none of the games close. The lowest margin of victory was 31 points in 2010 — A&M 84, Portland State 53. … A&M is 16-3 in first-round games.