No. 15 Blinn women's basketball team loses to Cisco in triple OT
CISCO — The 15th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team lost to Cisco 103-99 in triple overtime on Wednesday.

Keaundra Eddings led Blinn (2-1) with 24 points. Hailey Atwood had 14, and Telisha Brown and Jessica Soders each scored 13.

The Buccaneers will play at Ranger at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

