No. 15 Blinn women's basketball team cruises by Ranger
RANGER — The 15th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Ranger 78-53 on Friday night. Keaundra Eddings led Blinn (3-1) with 15 points, while Hailey Atwood and Briauna Johnson each scored 13. The Buccaneers will host North American at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.

