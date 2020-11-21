No. 15 Aggie women's swimming and diving team closes out Art Adamson title

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won the Art Adamson Invitational with 1,612 points over LSU (883) and Incarnate Word (542) on Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M senior Camryn Toney won the 1,650-yard freestyle in 16 minutes, 15.05 seconds. Senior Taylor Pike won the 200 butterfly in a personal-best 1:53.91. Freshman Chloe Stepanek won the 100 freestyle (47.84), and junior Emma Carlton, Stepanek, freshman Bobbi Kennett and senior Jing Wen Quah won the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.31).

In diving, A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont won the platform dive with 274.50 points.

A&M will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 12.