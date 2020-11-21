 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 15 Aggie women's swimming and diving team closes out Art Adamson title
0 comments

No. 15 Aggie women's swimming and diving team closes out Art Adamson title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won the Art Adamson Invitational with 1,612 points over LSU (883) and Incarnate Word (542) on Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M senior Camryn Toney won the 1,650-yard freestyle in 16 minutes, 15.05 seconds. Senior Taylor Pike won the 200 butterfly in a personal-best 1:53.91. Freshman Chloe Stepanek won the 100 freestyle (47.84), and junior Emma Carlton, Stepanek, freshman Bobbi Kennett and senior Jing Wen Quah won the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.31).

In diving, A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont won the platform dive with 274.50 points.

A&M will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 12.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert