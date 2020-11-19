 Skip to main content
No. 15 Aggie women's swimming and diving team builds lead at Art Adamson

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won five events to finish the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational with 1,125 points to lead LSU (666) and Incarnate Word (542) on Thursday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M’s Jing Wen Quah won the 400-yard individual medley in 4 minutes, 9.09 seconds. Taylor Pike won the 100 butterfly in 53.16. Chloe Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:44.40), and Emma Carlton won the 100 backstroke (53.56). Junior Chloe Ceyanes won the 3-meter springboard dive with 327.83 points.

The meet will conclude Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

