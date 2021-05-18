No. 14 Texas A&M men's golf team tied for third after one round at NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-under 284 at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional to be tied for third with host New Mexico. Oregon State leads at 281, two shots better than 22nd-ranked Texas Tech. No. 12 Arizona State, Nevada and South Carolina were tied for fifth at 285.

The top five teams after 54 holes advance to next week’s NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz.

A&M senior Dan Erickson and junior Sam Bennett both shot 4-under 68 to be tied for third. Erickson offset a pair of bogeys with six birdies, while Bennett carded just a single bogey along with five birdies. Oklahoma’s Jonathan Brightwell leads after a 66, one shot ahead of Nevada’s Sam Meek. Erickson had two bogeys and six birdies, while Bennett had one bogey and five birdies.

Other A&M scores were senior Walker Lee 72 (tied for 24th), freshman Daniel Rodrigues 76 (tied for 57th) and sophomore William Paysse 77 (tied for 65th).

Stanford was eighth (287) followed by Boise State and top-ranked Oklahoma (289), Oakland (294, San Diego (296), New Mexico State (300) and Prairie View A&M (323).