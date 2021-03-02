No. 14 Texas A&M men's golf team remains in contention at Cabo Collegiate

SAN ANTONIO — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team fell one spot on the leaderboard to third but made up six strokes on the leaders during the second round of the Cabo Collegiate on Wednesday at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

Oklahoma leads at 6-over 582 after a second-round 295, while Florida State moved into second at 287–585 with A&M in third at 289–586.

Junior Sam Bennett leads A&M at 70–144 in a three-way tie for second. Senior Dan Erickson shot 73 and senior Walker Lee shot 74 with both tied for 13th at 3-over 147. Sophomore William Paysse is tied for 23rd at 73–149, and freshman Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 30th at 73–151.

A&M will be paired with Oklahoma, Florida State and Arizona State in the final round and will tee off No. 1 at 9 a.m. Wednesday.