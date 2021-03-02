No. 14 Texas A&M men's golf team ends first round of Cabo Collegiate in 2nd place

SAN ANTONIO — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team was second place at 9-over 297 after one round at the Cabo Collegiate at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. Top-ranked Oklahoma leads with a 1-under par 287.

Walker Lee led the Aggies with 1-over 73 to finish tied for eighth. Dan Erickson and Sam Bennett, who both posted 2-over 74s, are tied for 14th. William Paysse finished at 4-over 76 (T-33) and Daniel Rodrigues went 6-over 78 (T-49).

Erickson was named Golfweek player of the week on Monday after winning on the second playoff hole at the Border Olympics last week.

A&M opens the second round at 9 a.m. Tuesday.