No. 14 Texas A&M men's golf team earns third seed in Albuquerque Regional
The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team earned the third seed in the NCAA Championship and will play in the Albuquerque Regional starting Monday at the Championship Course in New Mexico.

Each of the six regionals will wrap up Wednesday with the top five teams after 54 holes advancing to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 28-June 2. Other teams in the Albuquerque Regional include, Oklahoma (No. 1), Arizona State (No. 12), A&M (No. 14), Texas Tech (No. 22), New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, New Mexico State, Oakland and Prairie View A&M.

The Aggies, who are making their 25th NCAA Regional appearance, will be represented by seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse, freshman Daniel Rodrigues and Brandon Smith as a substitute.

