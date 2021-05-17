No. 14 Texas A&M men's golf team earns third seed in Albuquerque Regional

The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team earned the third seed in the NCAA Championship and will play in the Albuquerque Regional starting Monday at the Championship Course in New Mexico.

Each of the six regionals will wrap up Wednesday with the top five teams after 54 holes advancing to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 28-June 2. Other teams in the Albuquerque Regional include, Oklahoma (No. 1), Arizona State (No. 12), A&M (No. 14), Texas Tech (No. 22), New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, New Mexico State, Oakland and Prairie View A&M.