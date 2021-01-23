 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 13 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team win on Senior Day
0 comments

No. 13 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team win on Senior Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 12 events to beat LSU 172-116 on Senior Day at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium on Saturday.

A&M recognized seniors Charlye Campbell, Kara Eisenmann, Taylor Pike, Jing Wen Quah, Camryn Toney, Harper Walding and Haley Yelle before the final home meet of the season.

A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.96 seconds, the 100 freestyle in 49.55 and the 200 freestyle in 1:47.25. The Aggies’ other winners included Toney (1,000 freestyle, 9:56.59), Quah (200 butterfly, 1:59.07), Pike (100 butterfly, 54.26), Grace Wey (100 backstroke, 56.08), Sammy Schlicht (200 backstroke, 2:00.06), Kylie Powers (200 breaststroke, 2:15.89) and Caroline Theil (200 individual medley, 2:00.54).

Wey, Powers, Olivia Theall and Stepanek also won the 400 medley relay in 3:41.46, and Theall, Bobbi Kennett, Pike and Emma Stephenson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.21.

Campbell won the 1-meter springboard dive with 318.53 points, and junior Aimee Wilson won the 3-meter dive (373.43).

A&M will compete in the Southeastern Conference swimming meet in Athens, Georgia, and the diving meet in Columbia, Missouri, on Feb. 17-20.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert