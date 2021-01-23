No. 13 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team win on Senior Day

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 12 events to beat LSU 172-116 on Senior Day at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium on Saturday.

A&M recognized seniors Charlye Campbell, Kara Eisenmann, Taylor Pike, Jing Wen Quah, Camryn Toney, Harper Walding and Haley Yelle before the final home meet of the season.

A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.96 seconds, the 100 freestyle in 49.55 and the 200 freestyle in 1:47.25. The Aggies’ other winners included Toney (1,000 freestyle, 9:56.59), Quah (200 butterfly, 1:59.07), Pike (100 butterfly, 54.26), Grace Wey (100 backstroke, 56.08), Sammy Schlicht (200 backstroke, 2:00.06), Kylie Powers (200 breaststroke, 2:15.89) and Caroline Theil (200 individual medley, 2:00.54).

Wey, Powers, Olivia Theall and Stepanek also won the 400 medley relay in 3:41.46, and Theall, Bobbi Kennett, Pike and Emma Stephenson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.21.

Campbell won the 1-meter springboard dive with 318.53 points, and junior Aimee Wilson won the 3-meter dive (373.43).

A&M will compete in the Southeastern Conference swimming meet in Athens, Georgia, and the diving meet in Columbia, Missouri, on Feb. 17-20.