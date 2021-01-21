 Skip to main content
No. 13 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team has no trouble with SMU
Junior Caroline Theil won three individual events, and freshman Chloe Stepanek and junior Aimee Wilson each won two to lead the 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team past SMU 172-125

Theil won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 50.13 seconds, the 200 backstroke in 2:01.13 and the 200 individual medley in 2:01.10. Stepanek won the 100 backstroke (54.60) and 500 freestyle (4:54.15).

Wilson swept both springboard diving events, winning the 1-meter with 339.60 points and the 3-meter with 353.40.

A&M will host LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday on Senior Day at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium. The men’s teams also will compete.

