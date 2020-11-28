No. 13 Texas A&M women's basketball team to play at No. 19 DePaul on Saturday

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face No. 19 DePaul in the Blue Demons’ season opener at 4 p.m. Saturday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The game will be the first between teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 this season.

The Aggies (1-0) are coming off a 77-61 victory over Lamar at Reed Arena on Wednesday. A&M’s N’dea Jones had a career-high 25 points and Ciera Johnson had 18 points and 18 rebounds. Transfer Destiny Pitts had 11 points, four rebounds and five assists in her Aggie debut.