No. 13 Texas A&M women's basketball team beats No. 19 DePaul 93-91

CHICAGO — Kayla Wells scored 22 points, and N’dea Jones had a double-double as No. 13 Texas A&M edged No. 19 DePaul 93-91 on Saturday in nonconference women’s basketball action.

Wells made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put the Aggies up 93-90, then Aaliyah Wilson fouled DePaul’s Lexi Held with 0.9 seconds left. Held missed the first free throw and made the second with too little time to try intentionally missing and setting up a tying 3-point attempt.

A&M used an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to take the lead, going up 49-41 at the half. A 13-2 run in the middle of the third quarter pushed the lead to 14. A Bekelja 3-pointer tied the game at 80 with 3:12 left, but the Aggies made 8 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes to hold on.

Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wilson, Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points apiece.

The Aggies (2-0) shot 61%, making all three of their 3-pointers. Ciera Johnson had 12 rebounds as A&M dominated the boards 44-27, leading to 54 points in the paint.