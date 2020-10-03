No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama quarter by quarter

• Mond misses: A&M quarterback Kellen Mond wasn’t able to get enough zip on a throw to Jalen Preston that allowed Alabama’s Wright to make an interception and return it 47 yards for a touchdown.

• Smith vs. Smith: A&M’s Smith dropped a swing pass on fourth-and-2 with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the first half that not only prevented the Aggies from possibly ending the half with a score, but it allowed the Crimson Tide to build a 35-14 halftime lead as DeVonta Smith made a 2-yard touchdown catch with 22 seconds left, barely getting a foot inbounds.

• Key statistic: Both teams rushed for 25 yards.

THIRD QUARTER

• He did miss one: Alabama’s Jones had a trio of touchdown passes in the game of at least 63 yards, but it could have been four. Metchie had several steps on the defense on the third play of the second half, but Jones led his receiver by a stride on what could have been a 73-yard touchdown.