No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama quarter by quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Tough road trip: Texas A&M backup offensive tackle Grayson Reed was injured on a missed 37-yard field-goal by Seth Small. Reed, who wasn’t listed on the game day’s depth chart, found out Monday he would be on the traveling squad. Reed left on a cart with a leg injury, but he was sitting up.
• Stumbling behind: A&M blitzed, but couldn’t get to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones who completed a 35-yard pass on third-and-9. Receiver John Metchie III was wide open because defender Myles Jones fell down. Alabama scored three plays later to make it 14-0. Metchie had a 78-yard touchdown catch on Alabama’s previous possession.
• Fancy steps: A&M’s Ainias Smith turned a swing pass into a 47-yard touchdown by eluding an attempt to get pushed out of bounds by Alabama free safety Daniel Wright. Smith’s fancy foot work near the 25-yard line withstood a review. Wright was called for holding earlier on the possession to keep the drive alive.
• Key statistic: Alabama averaged 13.5 yards on 14 plays.
SECOND QUARTER
• Game-changer: Alabama failed to snap the football on third-and-10 when an A&M defender jumped in the neutral zone. That allowed the Aggies to reset and defensive end Tyree Johnson tipped Jones’ pass that was intercepted by A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal lumbered 43 yards, being denied a touchdown on a hustle tackle by Alabama running back Najee Harris.
• Mond misses: A&M quarterback Kellen Mond wasn’t able to get enough zip on a throw to Jalen Preston that allowed Alabama’s Wright to make an interception and return it 47 yards for a touchdown.
• Smith vs. Smith: A&M’s Smith dropped a swing pass on fourth-and-2 with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the first half that not only prevented the Aggies from possibly ending the half with a score, but it allowed the Crimson Tide to build a 35-14 halftime lead as DeVonta Smith made a 2-yard touchdown catch with 22 seconds left, barely getting a foot inbounds.
• Key statistic: Both teams rushed for 25 yards.
THIRD QUARTER
• He did miss one: Alabama’s Jones had a trio of touchdown passes in the game of at least 63 yards, but it could have been four. Metchie had several steps on the defense on the third play of the second half, but Jones led his receiver by a stride on what could have been a 73-yard touchdown.
• No first down, no completion: Mond and tight end Jalen Wydermyer teamed up for what appeared to be an outstanding 10-yard completion. Pressured Mond made a tough throw to Wydermyer who was blanketed and taken down by strong safety Jordan Battle. The play was reviewed, seemingly to see if Wydermyer picked up a first down at the Alabama 2, but Wydermyer was ruled not to have completed the catch when he fell to the ground. That forced A&M to settle for a field goal.
• Waddle’s hamstring gets healthy: Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle limped off the field after Alabama’s first possession of the second half, favoring his hamstring. The next time the Crimson Tide had the ball he made an 87-yard touchdown catch, pulling away from A&M defensive backs Devin Morris and Demani Richardson.
• Key statistic: Alabama had the ball for only 3 minutes, 23 seconds, but managed to increase its lead.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Smith gets another: A&M running back Smith had a 14-yard touchdown catch in a four-wide receiver set along with tight end Wydermyer split out. The fleet-footed, 190-pound Smith beat the coverage by 240-pound linebacker Dylan Moses.
• Too easy: On the fourth play after Smith scored, Alabama’s Metchie answered with a 67-yard touchdown catch. Metchie easily made the reception in stride, well separated from Aggie cornerback Myles Jones.
• King’s debut: A&M true freshman quarterback Haynes King threw a 7-yard completion on his first collegiate play. He directed an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended with an interception by defensive back Malachi Moore. King accounted for all 60 yards with five carries for 53 yards and one completion.
• Key statistic: Alabama stretched its winning streak against A&M to eight.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!