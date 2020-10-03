No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama game day notes

• Texas A&M had 450 yards of total offense, which is the most for the Aggies in a Southeastern Conference game since its 30-6 win over South Carolina in 2019.

• Ryan Renick’s touchdown early in the second quarter was the Aggies first one-play scoring drive in SEC play since 2018 and the second in the Jimbo Fisher era.

• Saturday’s captains for A&M were safety Keldrick Carper, defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and offensive lineman Carson Green.

• A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond upped his total offensive yards to 9,307 against Alabama, joining Johnny Manziel as the only two quarterbacks in school history to compile over 9,000 yards in total offense in their careers.

• Mond finished the game with 318 passing yards, throwing for over 300 yards for the sixth time in his career. Mond’s three touchdowns against the Crimson Tide matched his regulation career high single-game passing touchdowns. The only time Mond has thrown more than three touchdowns in a game was in the Aggies’ seven-overtime win over LSU in 2018.