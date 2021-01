The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will host SMU at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium. The dual meet is closed to the public.

A&M beat Houston 171-126 to open the spring season last week. Senior Jing Wen Quah won the 200-yard butterfly, 100 freestyle and 400 individual medley to help lead the Aggies, who won every event against the Cougars.