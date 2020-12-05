No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team to face No. 25 Texas in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Women’s basketball takes center stage in the Lone Star State at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when 12th-ranked Texas A&M plays at 25th-ranked Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the Erwin Center in Austin.
The Top 25 matchup will be televised by ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35) and renews the A&M-Texas rivalry that has been put on the backburner in football, but the two schools have met in other sports since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
“We need to restore the rivalry and for everyone to realize how important this game is to both universities,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “Whether it is volleyball, baseball, softball or whatever, this is our rival school regardless of conferences. So we want to be ready. We want to put our best foot forward.”
The teams will meet for the third time since the Aggies left the Big 12 Conference, and this year’s matchup has added interest. First-year Texas head coach Vic Schaefer graduated from A&M in 1984 and served as an assistant for Blair at Arkansas and A&M.
“Any time Texas and Aggies get together it doesn’t matter if we’re playing hopscotch or jacks,” Schaefer said. “If we’re going to keep score, we want to win.”
Many Aggie fans thought Schaefer, who spent the last eight seasons at Mississippi State building the Bulldogs into a national power, would eventually replace Blair at A&M when Blair decides to retire. But Texas gave Schaefer a seven-year, $13.8 million contract to permanently change his wardrobe color.
“I’m really excited. I’m proud to be wearing burnt orange,” Schaefer said. “Obviously, I know the importance of this rivalry. Make no mistake about it.”
The game will be a good matchup for A&M’s young, inexperienced point guards facing a Texas team learning Schaefer’s defense-first approach. The Aggies (3-0) have a veteran lineup except at the point where sophomores Jordan Nixon and McKinzie Green are sharing time. The Aggies had 52 turnovers in their first two games but only 13 in an 80-63 victory over Lamar on Wednesday.
“We know what [Texas is] going to do,” Blair said. “We know what we want to do. Now it is being able to get the job done, to be able to get into our sets.”
Texas (3-0) has adapted quickly to Schaefer’s pressing attack. The Longhorns have forced opponents into 29.3 turnovers per game and held them to an average of just 59 points.
Texas’ Charli Collier, a 6-foot-5 junior from Barbers Hill, is averaging 30.3 points and 12 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Celeste Taylor is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 steals.
“I think we’re as evenly matched as two teams can be right now,” Blair said. “I’ve got strength inside at the post and he’s got a great player at the five position, but I like my tandem of [N’dea] Jones and [Ciera] Johnson.”
Jones, a 6-2 power forward, is averaging 19.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Johnson, a 6-4 center, adds 13.3 points and 11 rebounds.
