No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team to face No. 25 Texas in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Women’s basketball takes center stage in the Lone Star State at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when 12th-ranked Texas A&M plays at 25th-ranked Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the Erwin Center in Austin.

The Top 25 matchup will be televised by ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35) and renews the A&M-Texas rivalry that has been put on the backburner in football, but the two schools have met in other sports since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

“We need to restore the rivalry and for everyone to realize how important this game is to both universities,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “Whether it is volleyball, baseball, softball or whatever, this is our rival school regardless of conferences. So we want to be ready. We want to put our best foot forward.”

The teams will meet for the third time since the Aggies left the Big 12 Conference, and this year’s matchup has added interest. First-year Texas head coach Vic Schaefer graduated from A&M in 1984 and served as an assistant for Blair at Arkansas and A&M.

“Any time Texas and Aggies get together it doesn’t matter if we’re playing hopscotch or jacks,” Schaefer said. “If we’re going to keep score, we want to win.”