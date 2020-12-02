No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team rolls past Lamar 80-63

Texas A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson has been playing lights out in practice, so no one was worried about her 12 turnovers in the first two games.

“You don’t have to say anything to Wilson,” A&M head women’s basketball coach Gary Blair said. “Just let her do her thing, don’t over coach her. Let her do her thing and she’ll figure it out.”

Wilson figured it out in a big way Wednesday afternoon with 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in a 80-63 victory over the Lamar Cardinals at Reed Arena.

Wilson’s effort was one of many positives for the 12th-ranked Aggies (3-0) heading into Sunday night’s game at 25th-ranked Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. A&M, which had 52 turnovers in the first two games, had only 13.

“We made it a point to emphasize taking care of the ball in practice,” A&M senior guard Kayla Wells said. “Turnovers are where the other team is able to capitalize and get those transition points. We have to take care of the ball, and we have to do better if we want to be a truly great team.”