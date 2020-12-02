No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team rolls past Lamar 80-63

Texas A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson has been playing lights out in practice, so no one was worried about her 12 turnovers in the first two games.
“You don’t have to say anything to Wilson,” A&M head women’s basketball coach Gary Blair said. “Just let her do her thing, don’t over coach her. Let her do her thing and she’ll figure it out.”
Wilson figured it out in a big way Wednesday afternoon with 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in a 80-63 victory over the Lamar Cardinals at Reed Arena.
Wilson’s effort was one of many positives for the 12th-ranked Aggies (3-0) heading into Sunday night’s game at 25th-ranked Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. A&M, which had 52 turnovers in the first two games, had only 13.
“We made it a point to emphasize taking care of the ball in practice,” A&M senior guard Kayla Wells said. “Turnovers are where the other team is able to capitalize and get those transition points. We have to take care of the ball, and we have to do better if we want to be a truly great team.”
A&M had 25 turnovers last week in the season opener against Lamar, which agreed to play again on short notice when Texas Southern had to cancel because of COVID-19 issues. The Cardinals (0-4) didn’t press as much this time, but their quickness still caused problems. Lamar turned seven A&M turnovers into eight points in the first half to trail only 38-31 at halftime.
But A&M’s size and balanced offense helped it go on a 17-3 run for a 50-34 lead with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the third quarter. A&M hit 7 of 10 field goals during the run with all but one of the buckets from point-blank range. A&M’s offense kept rolling after the run, building a 66-43 lead heading into the final quarter after hitting 13 of 22 shots.
“You take that third quarter out and we lose by one,” Lamar coach A’Quonesia Franklin said. “And that’s what I told my team. You’ve got to do a better job of coming out of the locker room. There’s going to be lulls in the game, but I think we have to bounce back.”
Lamar played well other than getting outscored 28-12 in the third quarter. Lamar got outrebounded 55-28 in the first meeting but only 39-32 this time. Junior guard Angel Hastings scored a game-high 18 points, hitting 6 of 17 field goals, including three 3-pointers.
“Rebounding is effort,” said Franklin, who played point guard for Blair at A&M and was inducted into A&M’s Hall of Fame in 2008. “It has nothing to do with talent or skill level. The first time around we lacked that type of effort. I think we did a better job of bringing it today.”
A&M still owned the paint, outscoring Lamar 40-20. Senior power forward N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds and played only 25 minutes. Senior center Ciera Johnson had 14 points and along with Jones they hit 11 of 17 shots. They combined for 43 points in last week’s 77-61 victory, hitting 15 of 23 field goals.
A&M sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon had a solid game with 10 assists, hitting 2 of 3 shots with three steals. Nixon set the tone as A&M had assists on 29 of its 58 buckets.
“We couldn’t get the easy touches in the first half that we got the first time we played,” Blair said. “Then we started sharing the basketball. At halftime, we had every starter shooting over 50%, and that means our shot selection was good.”
Nixon, a transfer from Notre Dame who sat out last season, hit a 3 to start the game and Wilson hit a pair of 3s as A&M built a 15-9 lead. Wilson ended 6 of 12 from the field. Eight of her rebounds came on the defensive end.
“I think Wilson looked at herself in the mirror and realized she had been our best practice player probably through this whole month,” Blair said. “We couldn’t sing enough praises about her. She knows this is a big year for her, and she just got off to a bad start.”
•
NOTES — Texas improved to 3-0 with an 84-57 victory over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. ... Johnson and Wells, who had nine points, were the only starters to play more than 26 minutes as Blair used his bench with the big game against Texas upcoming. ... Jones had her 29th double-double. She has 800 career rebounds, putting her in seventh place all-time at A&M as she passed Cindy Gough (795 from 1975-79). Jones is 14 boards behind La Toya Micheaux (2014-18), who is in sixth, and 202 behind all-time leader Anriel Howard (205-18).
