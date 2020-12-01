No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team looking to fix turnover problem

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will get a chance to improve its ball-handling against the Lamar Cardinals, who exposed the problem a week ago.
A&M had 25 turnovers against the Cardinals in the season opener last Wednesday. The Aggies’ ball-handling didn’t get any better Saturday against DePaul with 27 turnovers in a 93-91 victory.
“We’ve got to correct our turnover problem,” A&M coach Gary Blair said Monday during a Zoom conference. We’re making lazy passes. We’ve got to do a better job.”
The Aggies (2-0) will get a surprising second opportunity to face Lamar (0-3) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena. A&M was originally scheduled to host Texas Southern, but TSU canceled games against Tulane and the A&M game because of COVID-19 issues.
Blair said he is thankful Lamar agreed to the quick return because the Aggies need another game before Sunday’s Big 12/SEC challenge game at 25th-ranked Texas.
“What we have to do is have a better version of us,” Blair said. “We’ve got to get better. Starting with DePaul, we play three of the next four games on the road. What we’ve got to do is get better in every situation.”
The top priority is ball security. The Aggies are shooting a blistering 53.6% from the field, but the starters have combined for 39 turnovers with senior off guard Aaliyah Wilson leading at 12.
“If we can’t get quicker on our feet, we can get quicker between the ears and make better passes and crisp passes and meet our passes better than what we were doing against DePaul,” Blair said.
A&M’s turnover problems started against Lamar’s pressure defense, helped the outmanned Cardinals produce a respectable showing in the 77-61 loss.
“The opponent played harder than we did on our own court, and that should never, never happen again,” Blair said.
Lamar guard Jadyn Pimentel made only 4 of 12 field goals, but she had four assists and four steals.
“They really hurt us on the pick-and-roll offense,” Blair said. “Hopefully, we’ve learned a little since the first time. Pimentel, she’ll be as good defensively as any point guard we’ll play this year. She’s that quick.”
Lamar’s quickness will force A&M to start its offense at the 3-point line. Sophomores Jordan Nixon and McKinzie Green, who are sharing time at point guard, each had two turnovers against Lamar. They each had three turnovers against DePaul, but Nixon hit 4 of 5 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws for 12 points and Green hit 4 of 8 field goals for eight points.
“Defensively we’ve got a long way to go,” Blair said. “We got beat in one-on-one basketball at the wing position the whole ballgame and at the point guard position. We can’t play well at [just] one end.”
Blair expects his team to start Wednesday’s game with more toughness, energy and enthusiasm than it did a week ago when Lamar had a 20-17 lead after one quarter.
“We’re worried about Teas A&M right now and all the little areas we’ve got to do to get better,” Blair said.
•
NOTES — A&M senior power forward N’dea Jones was named the Southeastern Conference co-player of the week. She had 42 points and 21 rebounds in A&M’s two victories last week, including a career-high 25 points against Lamar. She hit 16 of 22 field goals. Jones also was among 30 players named to the Wooden Award preseason watch list. ... Lamar lost a pair of games Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas to San Diego State 60-54 and Fresno State 99-49. ... Texas opened the season with victories over SMU 90-51 and North Texas 106-69 to crack the Top 25 this week. The Longhorns, coached by former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer, will play Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. ... A&M still is awaiting the NCAA’s ruling on the waiver transfer requests of junior guards Zaay Green (Tennessee) and Alexis Morris (Rutgers). ... A&M was the team of the week by ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, who named UT post Charli Collier as the player of the week. She scored 69 points with 28 rebounds in UT’s two victories. She’s 22 of 30 from the field and 23 of 24 from the line. ... A&M had to play Jones and senior post Ciera Johnson each 34 minutes against Lamar in the first meeting, something Blair is hopeful doesn’t happen again. “We’ve got to have fresh legs when we go into Austin,” he said. “That’s why I need to spread the minutes against Lamar.”
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!