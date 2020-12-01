No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team looking to fix turnover problem

NOTES — A&M senior power forward N’dea Jones was named the Southeastern Conference co-player of the week. She had 42 points and 21 rebounds in A&M’s two victories last week, including a career-high 25 points against Lamar. She hit 16 of 22 field goals. Jones also was among 30 players named to the Wooden Award preseason watch list. ... Lamar lost a pair of games Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas to San Diego State 60-54 and Fresno State 99-49. ... Texas opened the season with victories over SMU 90-51 and North Texas 106-69 to crack the Top 25 this week. The Longhorns, coached by former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer, will play Louisiana Tech on Wednesday. ... A&M still is awaiting the NCAA’s ruling on the waiver transfer requests of junior guards Zaay Green (Tennessee) and Alexis Morris (Rutgers). ... A&M was the team of the week by ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, who named UT post Charli Collier as the player of the week. She scored 69 points with 28 rebounds in UT’s two victories. She’s 22 of 30 from the field and 23 of 24 from the line. ... A&M had to play Jones and senior post Ciera Johnson each 34 minutes against Lamar in the first meeting, something Blair is hopeful doesn’t happen again. “We’ve got to have fresh legs when we go into Austin,” he said. “That’s why I need to spread the minutes against Lamar.”