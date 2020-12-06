No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team holds off No. 25 Texas for 66-61 victory in Big 12/SEC Challenge

AUSTIN — An all-around effort by Texas A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson and a strong defensive game inside lifted the 12th-ranked Aggies to a 66-61 victory over the 25th-ranked Texas Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Sunday night at the Frank Erwin Center.

Wilson scored five of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Aggies (4-0) held off the Longhorns (3-1), who trailed by 14 points early.

UT took its first lead at 52-51 on a 3-pointer by Audrey Warren off a steal. The Aggies regained control with a 10-0 run for a 63-54 lead with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left. Wilson hit a jumper to give A&M the lead for good at 55-54 and she helped cap the run with a rebound that led to a fastbreak basket by Kayla Wells.

Texas pulled within 63-61 on a jumper by Celeste Taylor with 1:55 left, but the Longhorns missed their next two shots and A&M’s Alexis Morris hit a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left.

UT’s pressing defense under first-year head coach Vic Schaefer, a former A&M assistant, forced 20 turnovers that led to 20 points. But the Aggies’ sagging zone defense bottled up Texas center Charli Collier, who worked hard for 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting. The 6-foot-5 junior, who came in averaging 30 points per game, did have a game-high 12 rebounds and played every minute.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}