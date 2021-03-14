 Skip to main content
No. 12 Texas A&M soccer team starts regular season spring slate against Rice
The 12th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team opens up its spring regular season against Rice at 7 p.m. Monday at Holloway Field. The match will be broadcasted on KAGC (97.3 FM). The Aggies beat North Texas 1-0 in an exhibition match on Feb. 20 with freshman midfielder Barbara Olivieri scoring the goal. A&M will return to Ellis Field for a three-game homestand against Louisiana-Lafayette (March 20), Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).

