No. 12 Texas A&M soccer team starts regular season spring slate against Rice

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team opens up its spring regular season against Rice at 7 p.m. Monday at Holloway Field. The match will be broadcasted on KAGC (97.3 FM). The Aggies beat North Texas 1-0 in an exhibition match on Feb. 20 with freshman midfielder Barbara Olivieri scoring the goal. A&M will return to Ellis Field for a three-game homestand against Louisiana-Lafayette (March 20), Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).