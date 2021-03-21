No. 12 Texas A&M soccer team beats Louisiana in annual Turn it Gold match

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team beat the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 in the Aggies’ Turn it Gold match at Ellis Field on Saturday.

A&M (9-3-0) owned the margins in shots (21-2), corner kicks (5-0) and shots on goal (10-0) in its annual game to help raise awareness for pediatric cancer. Taylor Ziemer scored in the 44th minute on a pass from Macie Kolb for an early lead and Laney Carroll converted on a penalty kick to secure the Aggies win in the 59th minute.