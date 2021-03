The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 2 Baylor at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M (9-3, 4-2 SEC) and Baylor (16-2, 0-0 Big 12) met earlier this season in the delayed second round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend with the bears winning 4-1 in Dallas.