No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team falls to Arkansas 4-3
No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team falls to Arkansas 4-3

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 match to Arkansas on Sunday at the Billingsley Tennis Center. Arkansas (8-6, 2-3) used a pair of 6-4 results in doubles to win the point, but the Aggies (10-4, 4-3) answered back with two singles victories to pull within 3-2. Arkansas’ Nico Rousset clinched the win by beating A&M’s No. 33 Carlos Aguilar 7-5, 6-3.

A&M will play at No. 25 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

