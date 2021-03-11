No. 12 Blinn volleyball team sweeps doubleheader against Victoria

BRENHAM — The 12th-ranked Blinn vollyeball team beat Victoria 25-7, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader Thursday at the Kruse Center.

Jayde Shelton led Blinn (15-1, 7-1) with 16 kills in Game 1, while Loren Scott had 32 assists and Lixai Perez Velez 23 digs. In Game 2, Kyndal Coufal had a season-high 11 kills, and Essence Clerkley had 10, while Scott had 32 assists and four aces, and Perez Velez had 23 digs.