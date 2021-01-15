 Skip to main content
No. 12 Aggie women's swimming and diving team cruises past Houston
The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won every event to beat Houston 171-126 on Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M senior Jing Wen Quah won the 200-yard butterfly (1:58.48), 100 freestyle (51.15) and 400 individual medley (4:16.21). Freshman Chloe Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:47.65) and 50 freestyle (22.93), and Kylie Powers won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.23) and 200 breaststroke (2:14.77). Junior Aimee Wilson won the 1-meter springboard dive with 321.67 points and the 3-meter dive with 337.50.

A&M will host SMU on Thursday.

