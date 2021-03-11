No. 12 Aggie men's tennis team upsets No. 2 Bears 4-3

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis pulled off a 4-3 upset of second-ranked Baylor on Thursday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center as senior Valentin Vacherot defeated Baylor’s Matias Soto 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for the victory-clinching point.

The pressure was on fourth-ranked Vacherot to clinch the match, because the Bears’ 43rd-ranked Sven Lah had the upper hand on 116th-ranked junior Noah Schachter at No. 3 singles with the Aggies nursing a 3-2 lead.

“I was down a break twice in the third set, and at some point I hit a crazy shot and that got me back into the match,” Vacherot said. “After getting a break back, from there I started to play my best tennis of the day. That is what we train for every day, so we can come out and play a few games better than your opponent.”

Several Aggies were at their best as A&M (10-3) atoned for a 4-1 loss to Baylor (16-3) in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Feb. 7 in Dallas.

Schachter was the only Aggie to post a win in the first meeting. This time, A&M seniors Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson won in straight sets to allow the Aggies to split singles.