No. 12 Aggie men's tennis team upsets No. 2 Bears 4-3

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis pulled off a 4-3 upset of second-ranked Baylor on Thursday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center as senior Valentin Vacherot defeated Baylor’s Matias Soto 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for the victory-clinching point.
The pressure was on fourth-ranked Vacherot to clinch the match, because the Bears’ 43rd-ranked Sven Lah had the upper hand on 116th-ranked junior Noah Schachter at No. 3 singles with the Aggies nursing a 3-2 lead.
“I was down a break twice in the third set, and at some point I hit a crazy shot and that got me back into the match,” Vacherot said. “After getting a break back, from there I started to play my best tennis of the day. That is what we train for every day, so we can come out and play a few games better than your opponent.”
Several Aggies were at their best as A&M (10-3) atoned for a 4-1 loss to Baylor (16-3) in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Feb. 7 in Dallas.
Schachter was the only Aggie to post a win in the first meeting. This time, A&M seniors Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson won in straight sets to allow the Aggies to split singles.
A&M opened the match by winning the doubles point as sophomore Pierce Rollins and Vacherot defeated Charlie Broom and Matias Soto 6-3 on the second line and junior Pranav Kumar and Schachter beat Nick Stachowiak and Spencer Furman 6-4 on the third line.
“Some younger guys got to play in a very big match, and they came through for us, especially in the doubles,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We started out really well and got the doubles point, which allowed us to relax in singles. Baylor is one of the best teams in the country in singles, and we knew that it would be a fight to get to four [points].”
The 33rd-ranked Aguilar gave A&M a 2-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Adrian Boitan at No. 2 singles, and Thomson toppled Furman 6-1, 7-4 (4) on the sixth line to make it 3-0.
The Bears pulled within a point as 103rd-ranked Broom beat Rollins 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (5) on the fifth line and 74th-ranked Stachowiak defeated freshman Raphael Perot 7-5, 7-6 (1) on the fourth line.
But Vacherot ended Baylor’s five-match winning streak and allowed the Aggies to bounce back from a 5-2 loss at 24th-ranked Ole Miss on Sunday.
“It was a really good test for us,” Baylor interim head coach Michael Woodson said. “All credit goes to Texas A&M. They really earned it today. I thought they played well, brought great energy and really pushed us. That being said, we had lots of opportunities, and it just didn’t go our way today.”
Along with clinching the match, Vacherot earned his 77th dual-match singles victory, moving him into third place in school history behind Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85), who each had 85.
A&M returns to Southeastern Conference play Sunday at Arkansas.
Texas A&M 4, Baylor 3
Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
Singles: No. 4 Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. No. 56 Matias Soto 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 33 Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. No. 46 Adrian Boitan 6-2, 6-3; No. 43 Sven Lah, Baylor, def. 116 Noah Schachter 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; No. 74 Nick Stachowiak, Baylor, def. Raphael Perot 7-5, 7-6 (7-1); No. 103 Charlie Broom, Baylor, def. Pierce Rollins 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (7-5); Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Spencer Furman 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)
Doubles: No. 48 Aguilar/ Thomson, A&M, vs. No. 10 Lah/Constantin Frantzen (BU) 5-4, unfinished; Rollins/ Vacherot, A&M, def. Broom/Soto (BU) 6-3; Pranav Kumar/Schachter, A&M, def. Stachowiak/Furman (BU) 6-4
Order of finish: D2, D3, S2, S6, S4, S5, S1*, S3 (*clinched team victory)
Records: Baylor (16-3); A&M (10-3)
ITA rankings: No. 2 Baylor; No. 12 A&M