No. 12 Aggie men's tennis team rallies to beat No. 25 Cowboys
STILLWATER, Okla. — Fourth-ranked Valentin Vacherot finished the 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s comeback with a three-set victory on the top line as the Aggies beat No. 25 Oklahoma State 4-3 on Tuesday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

A&M (11-4) won the doubles point but lost three quick singles matches in straight sets as OSU (6-4) seized control of the dual match. But the Aggies tied the team score at 3 with three-set victories from Pierce Rollins at No. 4 singles and 33rd-ranked Juan Carlos Aguilar at No. 2.

That set up Vacherot, who beat 49th-ranked Matej Vocel 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to clinch the team victory.

A&M will return to action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday against TCU at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Texas A&M 4, Oklahoma State 3

Tuesday at the Greenwood Tennis Center, Stillwater, Okla.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (49) Matej Vocel 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-1; 2. (33) Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (86) Henrik Korsgaard 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; 3. (101) Emile Hudd, OSU, def. (116) Noah Schachter 6-2, 6-2; 4. Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. (61) Dominik Kellovsky 1-6, 7-5, 6-4; 5. Mathieu Scaglia, OSU, def. Raphael Perot 7-5, 6-2; 6. Etienne Donnet, OSU, def. Bjorn Thomson 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. Vocel/Korsgaard, OSU, def. (48) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson 6-2; 2. Vacherot/Rollins, A&M, def. Hudd/Kellovsky 7-5; 3. Schachter/Pranav Kumar, A&M, def. Scaglia/Maxim Tybar 6-3

Order of finish: D1, D3, D2, S3, S5, S6, S4, S2, S1* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (11-4); OSU (6-4)

ITA rankings: No. 12 A&M; No. 25 OSU

