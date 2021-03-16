No. 12 Aggie men's tennis team rallies to beat No. 25 Cowboys

STILLWATER, Okla. — Fourth-ranked Valentin Vacherot finished the 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s comeback with a three-set victory on the top line as the Aggies beat No. 25 Oklahoma State 4-3 on Tuesday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

A&M (11-4) won the doubles point but lost three quick singles matches in straight sets as OSU (6-4) seized control of the dual match. But the Aggies tied the team score at 3 with three-set victories from Pierce Rollins at No. 4 singles and 33rd-ranked Juan Carlos Aguilar at No. 2.

That set up Vacherot, who beat 49th-ranked Matej Vocel 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to clinch the team victory.

A&M will return to action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday against TCU at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Texas A&M 4, Oklahoma State 3

Tuesday at the Greenwood Tennis Center, Stillwater, Okla.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)