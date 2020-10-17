No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State game day notes

• Texas A&M’s offensive line hasn’t given up a sack in three straight games and 120 pass attempts. The lone sack allowed this season was in the second quarter of the Aggies’ season opener against Vanderbilt.
• A&M’s defense racked up a season-high six sacks against Mississippi State, which is the most the unit has had since its games against LSU and Kentucky in 2018.
• The Aggies have gone 9 of 10 in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns and two field goals in the last two games.
• Mississippi State had -2-yards rushing against A&M, which is the fewest allowed by the Aggie defense since their game against Auburn in 2018 when they allowed 19 yards on the ground. The last time an A&M opponent finished with negative rushing yards was in 2004 when the Aggies face Wyoming, who finished with -3-yards.
• A&M’s defense didn’t allow the Bulldogs to run a play in the red zone on Saturday.
• Saturday’s victory in Starkville was A&M’s first win over Mississippi State since the 2012 season.
• The Aggies’ team captains against Mississippi State were defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and offensive linemen Carson Green and Ryan McCollum.
• Senior quarterback Kellen Mond moved to 25-13 as an A&M starter, tying him at second on the school’s all-time list with Kevin Murray, who had a 25-6-1 record from 1983-86 and David Walker, who had a 25-9 record from 1973-74 and 1976-77.
• A&M’s sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller had two first-half touchdowns, making it the fourth multi-touchdown game of his career. Spiller also surpassed the century mark for the eight time in his career and the third time this season after finishing the game with 114 rushing yards.
• Freshman wide receiver Chase Lane hauled in his second touchdown of the year on his longest reception after Mond found him for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
• A&M’s senior linebacker Buddy Johnson lit up the Aggies’ stat sheet with a career-high 12 tackles, a sack, forced fumble for the second consecutive game and two pass breakups. It was the fourth straight game Johnson led in tackles and the fifth time he reached double figures in tackles.
