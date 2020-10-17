No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State game day notes

• Texas A&M’s offensive line hasn’t given up a sack in three straight games and 120 pass attempts. The lone sack allowed this season was in the second quarter of the Aggies’ season opener against Vanderbilt.

• A&M’s defense racked up a season-high six sacks against Mississippi State, which is the most the unit has had since its games against LSU and Kentucky in 2018.

• The Aggies have gone 9 of 10 in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns and two field goals in the last two games.

• Mississippi State had -2-yards rushing against A&M, which is the fewest allowed by the Aggie defense since their game against Auburn in 2018 when they allowed 19 yards on the ground. The last time an A&M opponent finished with negative rushing yards was in 2004 when the Aggies face Wyoming, who finished with -3-yards.

• A&M’s defense didn’t allow the Bulldogs to run a play in the red zone on Saturday.

• Saturday’s victory in Starkville was A&M’s first win over Mississippi State since the 2012 season.

• The Aggies’ team captains against Mississippi State were defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and offensive linemen Carson Green and Ryan McCollum.