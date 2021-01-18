No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis travel to No. 17 Ole Miss for final indoor match

The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face No. 17 Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Gatltney Indoor Tennis Center in the Aggies final indoor match before the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend starting on Saturday.

A&M has five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a duo ranked in doubles play. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the Aggies, followed by No. 13 Hady Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Noah Schachter. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson, who is in his first season with A&M after graduating from Texas Tech last season, are ranked 48th in doubles.

The Aggies will take on No. 21 Pepperdine in the first round of the ITA Kickoff in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winners will face either No. 15 Baylor or No. 4 Michigan on Sunday for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships next month.