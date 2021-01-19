No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team opens dual-match season with road win

OXFORD, Miss. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 4-3 victory over No. 17 Ole Miss on Tuesday in a nonconference dual match.

A&M won the doubles point when 48th-ranked Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson beat Ole Miss’ seventh-ranked Tim Sandkaulen Finn Reynolds 6-2. The Aggies built their lead to 3-0 with singles victories from No. 4 Valentin Vacherot on the first line and No. 13 Hady Habib on the second line.

Ole Miss got back in the match with a pair of victories, but No. 110 Barnaby Smith won at No. 6 singles over Jakob Cadonau 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2 to clinch the team victory for A&M.

A&M will open play at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan, against No. 21 Pepperdine at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 Michigan and No. 15 Baylor for a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 12-14 in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

Texas A&M 4, Ole Miss 3

Tuesday at the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center, Oxford, Miss.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)