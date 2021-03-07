 Skip to main content
No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops match to No. 24 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell 5-2 to 24th-ranked Ole Miss after the Rebels won three consecutive singles matches on Sunday at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center.

Ole Miss (5-5, 3-2) earned the doubles point with close wins from No. 7 Finn Reynolds and Tim Sandkaulen, and Jakob Cadonau and Jan Soren Hain on court one and three.

The Aggies then tied the match at 1-1 after No. 4 Valentin Vacherot took the first singles win. But the Rebels answered back with three wins to clinch the victory before A&M (9-3, 4-2) earned its second point off a singles win from No. 116 Noah Schachter.

