No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team cruises past No. 23 Mississppi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team made short work of No. 23 Mississippi State on Friday, winning the doubles point and five of six singles matches for a 6-1 victory in Southeastern Conference play at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.

A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over Alberto Colas and Nicolas Ocana at No. 2 doubles. Then in singles, No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar and No. 4 Valentin Vacherot won at Nos. 1, 3 and 2, respectively, to clinch the team win.

A&M will face Ole Miss at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Oxford, Mississippi.

Texas A&M 6, Mississippi St. 1

Friday at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre, Starkville, Miss.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (13) Hady Habib, A&M, def. (36) Giovanni Oradini 6-2, 6-1; 2. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (8)7 Florian Broska 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; 3. (33) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. Nemanja Malesevic 6-4, 6-2; 4. (116) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Alberto Colas 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4); 5. Carles Hernandez, MSU, def. Pierce Rollins 7-5, 6-4; 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Gregor Ramskogler 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. Broska/Gregor Ramskogler, MSU, vs. (48) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson 5-5 DNF; 2. Habib/Schachter, A&M, def. Colas/Oradini 6-4; 3. Rollins/Vacherot, A&M, def. Malesevic/Nicolas Ocana 6-3

Order of finish: D2, D2, S1, S3, S5, S2, S4, S6 (*clinched team victory

Records: A&M (9-2, 4-1); MSU (9-4, 0-3)

ITA rankings: No. 11 A&M; No. 23 MSU

Time: 2:43

Attendance: 84

