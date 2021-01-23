 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team beat No. 21 Pepperdine to advance at ITA Kickoff Weekend
0 comments

No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team beat No. 21 Pepperdine to advance at ITA Kickoff Weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
aggie men tennis vacherot

Texas A&M senior Valentin Vacherot celebrates a point against Georgia Tech during the Aggies’ 4-0 victory in the second round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Jan. 26 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Olivia Treadwell

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team put away No. 21 Pepperdine before the Waves could mount a comeback, winning 4-0 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Michigan’s Varsity Tennis Center on Saturday.

A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 victory over Corrado Summaria and Guy Den Ouden at No. 2 doubles.

Then in singles, Habib and Schachter stayed hot with straight-set victories at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively, to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead. With Pepperdine (0-1) winning first sets on three of the singles courts, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar made a moot point by closing out Guy Den Ouden 6-2, 7-5 on the third line to push the Aggies into the second round.

A&M will face No. 15 Baylor at 1 p.m. Sunday for a berth into the ITA Men’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. Baylor (5-0) advanced with a 4-0 upset of No. 4 Michigan (0-1).

Texas A&M 4, Pepperdine 0

ITA Kickoff Weekend

Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

First Round

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. Daniel De Jonge, Pepperdine, vs. (4) Valentin Vacherot 7-5, 4-5 DNF; 2. (13) Hady Habib, A&M, def. Adrian Oetzbach 6-3, 6-2; 3. (33) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. Guy Den Ouden 6-2, 7-5; 4. (116) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. (90) Corrado Summaria 6-1, 6-4; 5. Robert Shelton, Pepperdine, vs. Guido Marson 7-6, 1-3 DNF; 6. Pietro Fellin, Pepperdine, vs. (110) Barnaby Smith 7-6, 1-1 DNF

Doubles

(A&M wins team point 2-0)

1. (48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, vs. (34) Adrian Oetzbach/Daniel De Jonge 6-5 DNF; 2. Hady Habib/Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Corrado Summaria/Guy Den Ouden 7-6; 3. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Pietro Fellin/Robert Shelton 6-1

Order of finish: D3, D2, S2, S4, S3* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (2-0); Pepperdine (1-0)

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (2,4,3)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert