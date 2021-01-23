No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team beat No. 21 Pepperdine to advance at ITA Kickoff Weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team put away No. 21 Pepperdine before the Waves could mount a comeback, winning 4-0 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Michigan’s Varsity Tennis Center on Saturday.
A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 victory over Corrado Summaria and Guy Den Ouden at No. 2 doubles.
Then in singles, Habib and Schachter stayed hot with straight-set victories at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively, to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead. With Pepperdine (0-1) winning first sets on three of the singles courts, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar made a moot point by closing out Guy Den Ouden 6-2, 7-5 on the third line to push the Aggies into the second round.
A&M will face No. 15 Baylor at 1 p.m. Sunday for a berth into the ITA Men’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. Baylor (5-0) advanced with a 4-0 upset of No. 4 Michigan (0-1).
Texas A&M 4, Pepperdine 0
ITA Kickoff Weekend
Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.
First Round
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. Daniel De Jonge, Pepperdine, vs. (4) Valentin Vacherot 7-5, 4-5 DNF; 2. (13) Hady Habib, A&M, def. Adrian Oetzbach 6-3, 6-2; 3. (33) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. Guy Den Ouden 6-2, 7-5; 4. (116) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. (90) Corrado Summaria 6-1, 6-4; 5. Robert Shelton, Pepperdine, vs. Guido Marson 7-6, 1-3 DNF; 6. Pietro Fellin, Pepperdine, vs. (110) Barnaby Smith 7-6, 1-1 DNF
Doubles
(A&M wins team point 2-0)
1. (48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, vs. (34) Adrian Oetzbach/Daniel De Jonge 6-5 DNF; 2. Hady Habib/Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Corrado Summaria/Guy Den Ouden 7-6; 3. Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Pietro Fellin/Robert Shelton 6-1
Order of finish: D3, D2, S2, S4, S3* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (2-0); Pepperdine (1-0)
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (2,4,3)