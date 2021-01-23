No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team beat No. 21 Pepperdine to advance at ITA Kickoff Weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team put away No. 21 Pepperdine before the Waves could mount a comeback, winning 4-0 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Michigan’s Varsity Tennis Center on Saturday.

A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 victory over Corrado Summaria and Guy Den Ouden at No. 2 doubles.

Then in singles, Habib and Schachter stayed hot with straight-set victories at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively, to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead. With Pepperdine (0-1) winning first sets on three of the singles courts, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar made a moot point by closing out Guy Den Ouden 6-2, 7-5 on the third line to push the Aggies into the second round.

A&M will face No. 15 Baylor at 1 p.m. Sunday for a berth into the ITA Men’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. Baylor (5-0) advanced with a 4-0 upset of No. 4 Michigan (0-1).

Texas A&M 4, Pepperdine 0

ITA Kickoff Weekend

Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.