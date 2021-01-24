No. 11 Texas A&M men’s tennis team championship match against No. 15 Baylor postponed at ITA Kickoff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team was set to face No. 15 Baylor in a ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Sunday at Michigan’s Varsity Tennis Center, but it was postponed due to an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

A&M swept No. 21 Pepperdine 4-0 on Saturday and Baylor upset No. 4 Michigan to advance to the championship match.

A makeup date and location has not been announced. The winner of the match will advance to the ITA Indoor Team Championship set for Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.