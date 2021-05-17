No. 10 Texas A&M women's tennis team falls to No. 7 Florida State in Round of 16 at NCAA tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell to No. 7 Florida State 4-2 when the Seminoles broke a tie with back-to-back wins in singles play at the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 on Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex. Florida State (19-5) advances to face second-ranked Texas in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Seminoles took an early lead by clinching the doubles point and earning a win in singles play from Victoria Allen. A&M (21-8) tied the match at 2-2 with two wins from Jayci Goldsmith and No. 25 Tatiana Makarova, but Florida State answered back with two victories to break the tie and secure the win.
Florida State 4, Texas A&M 2
NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament — Sweet 16
USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex, Orlando, Fla.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (25) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (12) Giulia Pairone, FSU, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0
2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. (44) Emmanuelle Salas, FSU, 6-0, 6-3
3. Nandini Das, FSU, def. Katya Townsend, A&M, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
4. Petra Hule, FSU, def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1
5. Victoria Allen, FSU, def. Renee McBryde, A&M, 6-2, 6-2
6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, vs. Andrea Garcia, FSU, 5-7, 6-3, 3-2, unfinished
Doubles
(Florida State clinches doubles point)
1. (30) Emmanuelle Salas / Victoria Allen, FSU, def. (20) Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, 7-5
2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, vs. (8) Nandini Das / Andrea Garcia, FSU, 5-6, unfinished
3. (89) Giulia Pairone / Petra Hule, FSU, def. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend, A&M, 6-2
Order of Finish: D3,D1,S2,S5,S1,S3,S4
Records: A&M (21-8); FSU (19-5)
ITA rankings: No. 7 FSU; No. 10 A&M