No. 10 Texas A&M women's tennis team falls to No. 7 Florida State in Round of 16 at NCAA tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell to No. 7 Florida State 4-2 when the Seminoles broke a tie with back-to-back wins in singles play at the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 on Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex. Florida State (19-5) advances to face second-ranked Texas in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Seminoles took an early lead by clinching the doubles point and earning a win in singles play from Victoria Allen. A&M (21-8) tied the match at 2-2 with two wins from Jayci Goldsmith and No. 25 Tatiana Makarova, but Florida State answered back with two victories to break the tie and secure the win.