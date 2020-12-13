No. 10 Texas A&M women's basketball team uses fast start to beat Abilene Christian 77-59

Texas A&M’s evolving 3-point shooting sparked the 10th-ranked Aggies to a 77-59 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats in nonconference women’s basketball action Sunday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (6-0) hit five of six 3-pointers in building a 33-16 lead midway through the second quarter. A&M made more 3-pointers in only one previous game, but Abilene’s zone was allowing outside shots, so the Aggie guards took advantage.
“The 3s we took were excellent in the first half because we were sharing the basketball,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson hit a pair of 3s during the fast start with sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon and senior reserve guard Destiny Pitts each hitting one.
“We wanted to protect the paint, that was the big focus going in,” Abilene Christian coach Julie Goodenough said. “We wanted to take away direct post feeds and drives to the middle. They hit some wide-open shots that we weren’t counting on.”
The Wildcats (5-1) couldn’t keep pace because they missed 14 of their first 18 3-pointers.
“We generally shoot the ball better from the 3-point line,” Goodenough said.
The Wildcats, picked to finish third in the Southland Conference behind Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston, were playing only their second Division I team and had a nervous start. ACU missed its first five shots, including a layup as A&M took a 4-0 lead. The Aggies closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run for a 16-5 lead. ACU missed 14 of 16 field goals in the period, including hitting only 1 of 11 on 3-pointers.
“I think that we rushed some shots early,” Goodenough said. “We found ourselves open and we were shot-ready, but we just rushed shots.”
A&M, playing at home for only the third time this season had a strong start, hitting 7 of 15 field goals.
“I think going on the road [to Austin and Little Rock, Arkansas] brought us together,” Nixon said. “When we’re playing at home, there is an element of comfort that we had been missing. I think it felt good to be out there in front of our Aggie fan base and pick up a win today.”
A&M put the game away with a 14-0 run in the second quarter capped by a 10-foot jumper by junior guard Alexis Morris to make it 37-16 with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the half. Wilson and freshman guard Sahara Jones both hit 3-pointers during the spurt.
Wilson led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals. She added five rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Morris added 14 points by going 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line. Nixon added 11 points on 4 of 8 field goals.
A&M had a 41-32 rebounding edge as 6-foot-2 senior power forward N’dea Jones had a game-high 14 along with 10 points. A&M had a 14-2 edge in fast-break points and a 28-12 edge in bench points in an all-around dominating performance. The Aggies shot 46.9% from the field (30 of 64). ACU had 21 turnovers, which led to 27 Aggie points.
A&M used 14 players for the second straight game with 10 of them playing at least 10 minutes.
“We’re playing three games in six days, so I wanted to make sure our team stayed fresh,” Blair said. “I was able to limit our players’ minutes. Some teams play seven or eight players, and I’ve been known to do that in the past, but I’m trying to develop these players coming off the bench.”
ACU finished shooting 29.7% from 3-point range (11 of 37). It was 10 of 21 from inside the arc. Senior guard Anna McLeod, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, scored 18 for ACU, which also got 10 points from sophomore guard Kamryn Mraz. Freshman center Hannah Matthews, who is from Centerville, played three minutes.
•
NOTES — A&M will play Sam Houston State at Reed Arena at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
