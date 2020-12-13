No. 10 Texas A&M women's basketball team uses fast start to beat Abilene Christian 77-59

“I think that we rushed some shots early,” Goodenough said. “We found ourselves open and we were shot-ready, but we just rushed shots.”

A&M, playing at home for only the third time this season had a strong start, hitting 7 of 15 field goals.

“I think going on the road [to Austin and Little Rock, Arkansas] brought us together,” Nixon said. “When we’re playing at home, there is an element of comfort that we had been missing. I think it felt good to be out there in front of our Aggie fan base and pick up a win today.”

A&M put the game away with a 14-0 run in the second quarter capped by a 10-foot jumper by junior guard Alexis Morris to make it 37-16 with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the half. Wilson and freshman guard Sahara Jones both hit 3-pointers during the spurt.

Wilson led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals. She added five rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Morris added 14 points by going 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line. Nixon added 11 points on 4 of 8 field goals.