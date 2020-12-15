No. 10 Texas A&M women's basketball team has no trouble with Sam Houston State

Everyone on the Aggie bench was happy with Wilson, who is finally 100% recovered from a gruesome knee injury she suffered as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11 guard hit 8 of 10 field goals and was all over the court in her 22 minutes, helping the Aggies outscore the Bearkats by 43 points during that time.

“She’s playing extremely well,” Blair said. “She’s going to start getting more and more attention put on her, but Wilson just does her thing. In transition, she shares the ball on the break. She’s just playing well.”

Wilson, a transfer from Arkansas, was playing great two years ago when she tore an MCL and ACL six games into the season. Wilson worked her way back into shape last season and served as A&M’s sixth man. She also started six games for injured All-America guard Chennedy Carter, who opted to leave a year early and was the fourth overall pick in this summer’s WNBA draft. Wilson has helped fill the void by coming into her own this season.

“I just want to be able to help my team and help us compete for a championship,” Wilson said. “I’ve just been able to get in that mindset, knowing I needed to do whatever it took especially this summer, to get to that point. I guess I just went out there and did it and it shows, and it feels good to be fully healthy.”