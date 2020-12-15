No. 10 Texas A&M women's basketball team has no trouble with Sam Houston State

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had stretches against Sam Houston State on Tuesday afternoon that seemed aimed at a 50-point blowout. Or worse.
The fact that the 10th-ranked Aggies cooled off enough to win by only 30 took just a little of the glitter off their 99-69 blowout victory at Reed Arena.
“We missed some point-blank shots we possibly could have had,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “But when you look at the shooting percentage, we did really well.
“Our players have to get better when their defender’s hands are to the sky. We need to work on using our pivot foot and going up strong to get the right angle.”
A&M (7-0) shot 59.7% from the field and forced 27 turnovers that led to 35 points. But the Aggies also allowed the Bearkats (2-2) to hit 13 of 25 from 3-point range. SHSU also made enough shots inside the arc to finish at 40.3% from the field.
The Aggies covered any blemishes with a third straight powerful offensive performance as they shot a sizzling 68% from the field (32 of 47) through three quarters for an 85-47 lead. Senior guard Aaliyah Wilson led the way with a game-high 17 points.
“I don’t think this year it will be a question of if we can score or not,” Wilson said. “I think it’s obvious that we can do that. Our formula for success is going to be figuring out how to compete while stopping other teams from putting up points. [Assistant coach Bob Starkey] wasn’t the happiest with us defensively today.”
Everyone on the Aggie bench was happy with Wilson, who is finally 100% recovered from a gruesome knee injury she suffered as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11 guard hit 8 of 10 field goals and was all over the court in her 22 minutes, helping the Aggies outscore the Bearkats by 43 points during that time.
“She’s playing extremely well,” Blair said. “She’s going to start getting more and more attention put on her, but Wilson just does her thing. In transition, she shares the ball on the break. She’s just playing well.”
Wilson, a transfer from Arkansas, was playing great two years ago when she tore an MCL and ACL six games into the season. Wilson worked her way back into shape last season and served as A&M’s sixth man. She also started six games for injured All-America guard Chennedy Carter, who opted to leave a year early and was the fourth overall pick in this summer’s WNBA draft. Wilson has helped fill the void by coming into her own this season.
“I just want to be able to help my team and help us compete for a championship,” Wilson said. “I’ve just been able to get in that mindset, knowing I needed to do whatever it took especially this summer, to get to that point. I guess I just went out there and did it and it shows, and it feels good to be fully healthy.”
Wilson scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals. She is shooting 52% from the field (39 of 75) this season.
“Aaliyah is a hard worker. Everyone knows that,” A&M senior guard Kayla Wells said. “I know she deserves this shot to be doing as well as she’s doing, because she’s worked so hard.”
Wells complemented Wilson on the perimeter with 11 points, and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon added 10.
A&M senior power forward N’dea Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and senior center Ciera Johnson added 12 points. A&M had a 50-18 edge in points in the paint against the Bearkats, whose tallest player was 6-2.
Senior guard Faith Cook had 12 points to lead SHSU.
A&M built on its highest scoring first half of the season with a 12-0 run after intermission. A&M hit 5 of 9 field goals to take a 67-36 lead as SHSU missed five field goals and two free throws and had two turnovers, possibly suffering from rust after not playing for 11 days.
Jones set the tone early with a steal and score for the game’s first points. The Aggies had eight more steals in first half as the Bearkats had 16 turnovers that led to 20 A&M points.
SHSU took a 5-2 lead, but A&M took control with an 11-2 run for a 17-8 lead. Nixon scored six points during the run. A&M then went on a 13-0 run midway through the second quarter for a 46-22 lead.
NOTES — SHSU’s 13 3-pointers are second most in school history, topped by 15 in 2005. It’s the most 3-pointers A&M has allowed since Florida hit 13 of 31 on Feb. 25, 2019. ... SHSU freshman forward and former Rudder Lady Ranger Deondra Young had four points and three rebounds in a season-high eight minutes. Young had several fans in the crowd of 425. ... It was A&M’s 13th straight victory against SHSU, which is picked to finish second in the Southland Conference behind Stephen F. Austin. A&M is 4-0 against the Southland this season with two victories over Lamar and one over Abilene Christian.
