No. 10 Texas A&M needs late sack from Micheal Clemons to put away Vanderbilt

Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons burst around the right side of the Vanderbilt offensive line, shedding tackle Connor Mingnone and sacking freshman quarterback Ken Seals with just more than three minutes to play Saturday at Kyle Field.
It was the key play the Aggies needed to seal a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt in a game most figured A&M would’ve had on ice a full quarter earlier. The Aggies entered their season opener as 31-point favorites over the Commodores.
“All three phases tonight did not play how I thought we could or how we can,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “In that regard, that’s my fault as a head football coach. We’ve got to get that fixed.”
Seals, a Weatherford alumnus, completed 20 of 29 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in his first shot at college football. Two interceptions, one which stalled out a fourth-quarter comeback attempt, were the only blemishes in his debut.
Fisher said Seals attended an A&M camp during his recruitment. His father, Robert Seals, said the Texan was high on the Aggies before committing to Vanderbilt.
“He did a good job,” Fisher said. “To come in here in his first game as a true freshman, he kept them in the game and had a chance to win the game at the end. He did a good job. We had him in camp, and I liked him, thought he was a really good player. Great young man.”
The Aggies failed to put much pressure on the freshman, recording one hurry and no sacks in the first half. Linebacker Buddy Johnson said the Aggie defense needed some time to shake off the rust.
“It’s been a long time since we were able to play against another team,” Johnson said. “I think, for us, it was more guys getting comfortable. Once we got comfortable and got back into it, I think guys made a lot of plays and our habits came back to the surface.”
Ultimately, the Aggies ended with three quarterback hurries and two sacks, including Clemons’ important fourth-quarter stop.
A&M’s linebacking duo of Johnson and Aaron Hansford led all Aggie tacklers with 11 apiece. Hansford earned the starting role this week after junior Anthony Hines III announced he was opting out of the 2020 season last Sunday. Junior Andre White Jr. also saw action alongside Johnson and recorded five tackles, shared a tackle for loss, broke up a pass and had a quarterback hurry.
“We built this bond where we had confidence with each other,” Johnson said. “I think Aaron Hansford and Andre White did a great job. We built confidence as the game went on. Those guys stepped up and made big-time plays.”
The Aggie offense bounced back from a sluggish first half after gaining only 122 total yards and 23 yards rushing. A&M finished with 372 total yards and 183 on the ground. Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller had 117 yards on eight carries thanks to three rushes of 24 or more yards. His longest, a 57-yarder to open the third quarter, ended in the game-winning, 17-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond to Caleb Chapman.
Spiller made his entrance into the game late in the first quarter, after wide receiver-turned-running back Ainias Smith earned the starting nod. Smith took 10 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re a good tandem to have,” Fisher said. “They’re really good football players and have a lot of versatility, so I thought we used them well,”
Quarterback Kellen Mond completed 17 of 28 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown despite struggling at times with accuracy. While he said he played a “clean” game, he also said he was somewhat surprised he didn’t have a better connection with his wide receivers after an extended fall camp due to the later season start date.
“I think I see both sides,” Mond said. “It surprised me and I think Jhamon [Ausbon], with him opting out pretty late and Hezekiah Jones being down — at times it’s really hard, especially with guys who haven’t played in games, it’s really different. Even going against scout team, that transition to playing against an actual opponent, it can be different.”
Jones missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. He stood on the sideline wearing a protective boot on his left foot. Sophomore Caleb Chapman led all receivers with 40 yards and a touchdown on four catches.
Vanderbilt opened the scoring on the first drive of the game with a 33-yard field goal by Pierson Cooke.
The Aggies responded late in the first quarter with Smith’s 25-yard touchdown run that he finished by diving to the right pylon of the end zone.
Smith, however, made a special teams mistake that cost the Aggies points in the second quarter. After backpedaling into the end zone on a punt return, Smith attempted to return it. A penalty on A&M’s Brian George for a blindside block in the end zone gave Vanderbilt a safety and cut the Aggie lead to 7-5.
Chapman’s third-quarter touchdown added to the Aggie lead, and A&M’s Seth Small ended the scoring with a 24-yard field goal with 14:00 left in the fourth.
Vanderbilt stayed in the game with a nine-play, 43-yard drive ending in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Seals to Amir Abdur-Rahman with 2:45 left in the third quarter, cutting A&M’s lead to 14-12.
The Aggies must recover from Saturday’s close call to face Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, next Saturday, a feat that Fisher said is up to himself and his coaching staff.
“We made the plays we had to make, but too much inconsistency in all three phases,” Fisher said. “That’s on me as a coach. We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen. Got to get them in a better frame of mind. The kids have toughness. We have good kids. We have good players. We’ve just got to get them to play better, and that’s my fault.”
