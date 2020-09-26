No. 10 Texas A&M needs late sack from Micheal Clemons to put away Vanderbilt

The Aggies failed to put much pressure on the freshman, recording one hurry and no sacks in the first half. Linebacker Buddy Johnson said the Aggie defense needed some time to shake off the rust.

“It’s been a long time since we were able to play against another team,” Johnson said. “I think, for us, it was more guys getting comfortable. Once we got comfortable and got back into it, I think guys made a lot of plays and our habits came back to the surface.”

Ultimately, the Aggies ended with three quarterback hurries and two sacks, including Clemons’ important fourth-quarter stop.

A&M’s linebacking duo of Johnson and Aaron Hansford led all Aggie tacklers with 11 apiece. Hansford earned the starting role this week after junior Anthony Hines III announced he was opting out of the 2020 season last Sunday. Junior Andre White Jr. also saw action alongside Johnson and recorded five tackles, shared a tackle for loss, broke up a pass and had a quarterback hurry.

“We built this bond where we had confidence with each other,” Johnson said. “I think Aaron Hansford and Andre White did a great job. We built confidence as the game went on. Those guys stepped up and made big-time plays.”