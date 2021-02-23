No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team will host Kentucky in home opener

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 16 Kentucky at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in its home opener at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (5-1, 1-0) enterd the spring season with five players ranked in the singles poll, including No. 4 Valentin Vacherot, No. 13 Hady Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Noah Schachter, along with No. 48 doubles team Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson.

A&M will also host No. 20 South Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 11 Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday.