The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will open Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt at noon Sunday at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

A&M is 4-1 overall after beating Florida Gulf Coast 7-0 and No. 19 Central Florida 4-3 on its current road trip. Vanderbilt is 4-2 overall and 0-1 in SEC play.