No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team splits doubleheader with No. 11 Florida and UTRGV

Florida kept the momentum to start singles play and won first sets on four of the six courts.

“I think there was some disappointment [with the doubles], so it was a little bit different scenario,” Denton said. “I think Florida rode the wave a little bit and they won some close first sets on some courts and kind of kept ahead of us the whole game. I felt like we were hanging in there and hanging in there and just couldn’t get over the hump. Ultimately sometimes the beginning of the sets is what ends up hurting you the most.”

Florida’s Sam Riffice and Blaise Bicknell gave the Gators a 3-0 lead after early back-to-back wins, but Habib capped off a perfect week with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Florida’s Duarte Vale to get the Aggies on the board.

The Gators’ Ben Shelton beat Guido Marson 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 and No. 85 Andy Andrade took out No. 4 Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (12-10) to give Florida its final two points. Aggie senior Vacherot dropped his first SEC match since he was a sophomore after fighting off seven match points before falling to Andrade.