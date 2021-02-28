No. 10 Texas A&M men's tennis team splits doubleheader with No. 11 Florida and UTRGV

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell in doubles play for the first time this season, setting up only its second loss of the year in a 5-2 decision to 11th-ranked Florida in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Aggies, who were coming off two 6-1 victories over SEC teams No. 16 Kentucky and No. 18 South Carolina, closed out its doubleheader with a 7-0 sweep of University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
A&M head coach Steve Denton said despite the loss to Florida, he left the courts optimistic.
“It’s still early season and we kind of got a little bit of a slow start, got thrown out of rhythm, didn’t get to play some matches but we are coming around,” Denton said. “This loss was a tight match against a really good team and they were just a little better than us today but there is not much between the two teams. I’m encouraged not discouraged at all by that performance.
The Gators (8-1, 4-0) lost to the Aggies 6-1 on their final day of the shortened 2019-20 season, but this time around, Florida came for revenge from the start.
Florida won at No. 3 with duo Ben Shelton Andy Andrade to open doubles play and the Aggies answered back with a 6-1 win from No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson. The Gators clinched the doubles point after Johannes Ingildsen and Will Grant beat A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter 7-5.
Florida kept the momentum to start singles play and won first sets on four of the six courts.
“I think there was some disappointment [with the doubles], so it was a little bit different scenario,” Denton said. “I think Florida rode the wave a little bit and they won some close first sets on some courts and kind of kept ahead of us the whole game. I felt like we were hanging in there and hanging in there and just couldn’t get over the hump. Ultimately sometimes the beginning of the sets is what ends up hurting you the most.”
Florida’s Sam Riffice and Blaise Bicknell gave the Gators a 3-0 lead after early back-to-back wins, but Habib capped off a perfect week with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Florida’s Duarte Vale to get the Aggies on the board.
The Gators’ Ben Shelton beat Guido Marson 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 and No. 85 Andy Andrade took out No. 4 Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (12-10) to give Florida its final two points. Aggie senior Vacherot dropped his first SEC match since he was a sophomore after fighting off seven match points before falling to Andrade.
“I felt like Hady deserved a chance as well. I think they are interchangeable there at 1,” Denton said. “I have tremendous trust in both of those guys and that part I’m really excited about. I’m excited about the other guys. We got a really good team, guys stepping up and playing well and I’m excited about the season.”
A&M freshman Raphael Perot earned the final point by beating junior Lukas Greif 3-6, 7-6, 6-3. Grief won his two previous matches against A&M, getting the only point for the Gators in last season’s match which was also among the two preseason favorites to win the team title.
“Florida is a really good team, one of the best teams outdoors in the country,” Denton said. “Their ranking doesn’t reflect where they are, just like, in my opinion, ours doesn’t reflect ours. Outdoor tennis we are really good.”
A&M (8-2, 3-1) finished the night with a win over UTRGV by earning six straight two-set victories and taking the doubles point.
The Aggies started doubles play with back-to-back wins from Kenner Taylor and Pranav Kumar, and Aguilar and Schachter. A&M then swept singles play as Taylor, Kumar, Thomson, Pierce Rollins, Schachter and No. 33 Aguilar each earned two-set wins.
The Aggies will travel to face No. 24 Mississippi State on Friday and will match up with Ole Miss for the second time this season on Sunday.